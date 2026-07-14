Poland is not yet ready to transfer new Patriot missiles to Ukraine, - Tusk

Warsaw has not yet joined the European anti-ballistic missile coalition, as responsibilities among allies are divided across different areas. Furthermore, the country does not have significant stocks of Patriot missiles, but it will continue to actively support Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, citing Rzeczpospolita, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk made this statement in Paris.

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"We share the responsibility. There are many such coalitions," the prime minister noted.

According to him, an industrial coalition plays a key role within this initiative. Polish companies are currently evaluating the possibility of participating.

"The coalition is open; if there is a concrete industrial proposal from Polish companies, we will join this coalition," Tusk stated.

Poland does not have significant stockpiles of Patriot missiles

Responding to a question about possible new deliveries of Patriot missiles to Ukraine, Tusk noted that Poland does not have significant stockpiles of such missiles.

"We do not have a large stockpile of these missiles," he said.

Read more: Ukraine now needs missiles for the Patriot system more than launchers, Zelenskyy says

At the same time, the Polish prime minister assured that Warsaw would continue to support Ukraine.

"As long as I am prime minister, Poland will actively participate in helping Ukraine in its war against Russia," Tusk emphasized.