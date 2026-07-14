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Two Kyiv districts lose power due to emergency
Today, July 14, power is temporarily unavailable in Kyiv’s Podilskyi and Obolonskyi districts due to an emergency.
Censor.NET reports this, citing the DTEK press service.
Details from DTEK
According to the company, energy workers are already repairing the damage. Power supply is expected to be restored within one hour.
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