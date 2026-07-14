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Two Kyiv districts lose power due to emergency

Power outage affects Podilskyi and Obolonskyi districts

Today, July 14, power is temporarily unavailable in Kyiv’s Podilskyi and Obolonskyi districts due to an emergency.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the DTEK press service.

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Details from DTEK

According to the company, energy workers are already repairing the damage. Power supply is expected to be restored within one hour.

See more: Zelenskyy on night-time strike on Kyiv: Hits were recorded even before air-raid alert was sounded; ballistic missiles were not intercepted. PHOTO

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Kyiv (3019) electric power (622) DTEK (170)
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