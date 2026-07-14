Enemy strikes Ochakiv with MLRS: 8 injured, hospital and houses damaged

Today, July 14, 2026, Russian forces attacked the city of Ochakiv in the Mykolaiv region, reportedly using an MLRS.

Vitalii Kim, head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, announced this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Initial details of the attack

Eight people were injured in the attack, five of whom were hospitalized.

Three women received medical assistance at the scene.

Damage

According to the Regional Military Administration, a medical facility, an apartment building, about 20 private houses, and seven vehicles were damaged.

Read more: Enemy launched drone attack on Mykolaiv region: two people have been injured and there has been damage

No further information about the enemy attack is currently available.

The story will be updated.