Service member who brutally beat fellow soldier in front of formation and then fled to stand trial – SBI. PHOTO

The State Bureau of Investigation has completed a pre-trial investigation into a service member who brutally beat a fellow soldier in front of a formation, later deserted his military unit, and hid from law enforcement officers.

The indictment has been sent to court.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the SBI press service.

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Details of the beating

The incident occurred in the Dnipropetrovsk region on May 1, 2026. Despite holding the lowest military rank and having no authority whatsoever, the accused decided to "assert his authority" among the personnel by force. On his own initiative, he assembled the service members, ordered a fellow soldier against whom he harbored personal animosity out of the formation, and began brutally beating him.

Read more: In 2025–2026, SBI received 258 complaints regarding violations at "Skelia". DOCUMENT

After the victim lost consciousness from the numerous blows, the assailant tied his hands with plastic cable ties. When the service member regained consciousness, the beating continued.

The accused intimidated other service members who attempted to stop the violence and ordered one of them to record the beating on a mobile phone.

The victim was hospitalized and provided with the necessary medical assistance.

Read more: Investigation into ’Skelia’: court remands soldier suspected of assaulting colleagues in custody – State Bureau of Investigation

What does he face?