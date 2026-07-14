In Poland, Polish man assaulted another Polish man after mistaking him for Ukrainian: victim suffered broken nose and jaw, - RMF

A violent incident motivated by xenophobia took place in the Polish city of Łódź. A local resident injured a fellow countryman because he believed him to be a Ukrainian citizen.

This has been reported by the Polish radio station "RMF", according to Censor.NET.

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What is known about the incident?

The incident took place on 11 July in the middle of the street. The attacker noticed a man talking on his mobile phone. Having overheard the conversation (or misinterpreted the language being spoken), the attacker decided that the man was Ukrainian.

The reaction was immediate and violent: the attacker punched the man in the head. Whilst beating him, he shouted that a ‘foreigner’ had no place in Poland.

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However, the victim actually turned out to be of Polish ethnicity.

As a result of the sudden attack, the man sustained serious injuries: a broken nose and a broken jaw.

The victim was immediately taken to hospital. He subsequently filed a report with the police. The Łódź police are now searching for the attacker, who, in addition to charges of causing grievous bodily harm, is likely to face charges of inciting inter-ethnic hostility – despite the fact that the victim is his fellow countryman.