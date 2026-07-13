On Sunday, 12 July, a "Volyn March" was held in Warsaw—a procession marking the anniversary of the Volyn tragedy. The event was organised by the far-right Confederation of the Polish Crown party, led by Grzegorz Braun.

This was reported by Suspilne from the scene, according to Censor.NET.

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Calls to end aid

The event drew about 500 participants. The organisers said the march commemorated the Poles killed in Volyn.

During the rally, party representatives said that the Polish government should stop providing aid to Ukraine, that Russia’s war against Ukraine did not concern Poland, and that the Russian threat was solely Ukraine’s problem.

The politicians also called for an end to assistance for Ukrainian refugees.

Photo: Suspilne

Photo: Suspilne

Photo: Suspilne

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Anti-Ukrainian slogans

Participants chanted: "An anti-Banderite Poland," "Tusk and Morawiecki—to the Donetsk front," and "Poles are the masters in Poland!" There were also calls not to provide Ukraine with "a single gram of ammunition or a single litre of lubricant, oil or fuel."

Photo: Suspilne

Photo: Suspilne

It should be noted that the Confederation of the Polish Crown is regarded in Poland as a pro-Russian political force known for its anti-Ukrainian rhetoric.

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