Nawrocki criticised Budanov for his comments about ’escalation’ ahead of anniversary of Volyn tragedy

Bartosz Grodecki, Head of the National Security Bureau of Poland, has described as "irresponsible" the statements made by Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, to the effect that Warsaw is preparing a "series of escalatory measures" ahead of 11 July – the anniversary of the Volyn tragedy.

This was reported by the Polsat News television channel, according to Censor.NET.

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Poland’s reaction

Grodecki stated that such remarks by Budanov "demonstrate a shifting of responsibility onto the Polish side". He noted that he sees "escalatory moves" coming specifically from the Ukrainian side.

The head of the Polish National Security Bureau also claimed that, during his meeting with Budanov in June, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine "was not quite so principled".

"I consider this to be irresponsible and entirely unnecessary from the perspective of Polish-Ukrainian relations. If Budanov makes such a claim, he is deeply mistaken. If Ukraine has no other heroes and wishes to build its myth on this, then it is simply making a strategic mistake. That is our view; Budanov has been informed of this, and President Zelenskyy is also aware of it", added Grodecki.

As a reminder, on 7 July, the head of the President’s Office, Kyrylo Budanov, stated in an interview with RBC-Ukraine that Poland was preparing "a whole series of ill-considered escalatory measures" ahead of 11 July, when the country marks the National Day of Remembrance for the Victims of the Volyn Tragedy.

Read more: Dispute has arisen in Poland between government and president over transfer of Patriot missiles to Ukraine

What led up to it?

Tensions in Ukrainian-Polish relations flared up after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on 26 May conferring the honorary title ‘in the name of the Heroes of the UPA’ on the ‘North’ Special Operations Centre of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The text of the document stated that the decision had been taken with the aim of "restoring the historical traditions of the national army".

On 29 May, Polish President Karol Nawrocki announced his intention to strip Volodymyr Zelenskyy of the Order of the White Eagle – Poland’s highest honour, which had been awarded to him in 2023 by the then Polish President Andrzej Duda.