Krzysztof Tołwiński, a former member of the Polish Sejm and leader of the pro-Russian political group Front, purchased 20 military first-aid kits in Belarus for the Russian occupiers. The Polish politician bought them whilst in Belarus and had them delivered to the Russians through representatives of Lukashenko’s regime.

According to Censor.NET, Tołwiński publicly supported the actions of the aggressor state, stating that Russian soldiers were "shedding blood for a just cause".

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In addition, the Polish politician criticised his fellow citizens, calling those Poles who took part in fundraising and provided financial support to the Armed Forces of Ukraine "criminals".

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It is worth noting that in the spring of 2026, a court had already found Krzysztof Tolwiński guilty of inciting hatred towards Ukrainians; however, this court ruling did not stop him from continuing his activities in support of the Russian Federation.

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