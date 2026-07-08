Zelenskyy and Nawrocki met on sidelines of NATO summit: It is important for countries to maintain mutual understanding

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and the President of Poland, Karol Nawrocki, held a meeting on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara on 8 July. The talks took place for the first time since the Ukrainian leader was stripped of the Order of the White Eagle following the renaming of a military unit "after the Heroes of the UPA".

The head of state announced this on social media, according to Censor.NET.

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Details of the meeting

Zelenskyy said it had been an "important and necessary conversation"; the leaders spoke for over an hour.

"We face a single, shared threat: Russia. It is vital that we maintain mutual understanding and support, and act in unison. Our countries need nothing but strong relations. We have agreed to continue the dialogue," the President added.

Watch more: Zelenskyy explains to Trump why Moscow cannot be venue for talks with Russia: "It is dangerous. Ukrainian drones are flying there". VIDEO

Relations between Ukraine and Poland

Tensions in Ukrainian-Polish relations flared up after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on 26 May conferring the honorary title ‘in the name of the Heroes of the UPA’ on the ‘North’ Special Operations Centre of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The text of the document stated that the decision had been taken with the aim of "restoring the historical traditions of the national army".