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Zelenskyy explains to Trump why Moscow cannot be venue for talks with Russia: "It is dangerous. Ukrainian drones are flying there". VIDEO
During a joint press conference by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. President Donald Trump in Ankara (Turkey), the issue of a possible venue for future talks with Russia was raised. During the exchange, Trump asked Zelenskyy whether he was ready to go to Moscow for the negotiation process.
According to Censor.NET, Zelenskyy refused and explained why the capital of the aggressor country cannot be a venue for the meeting.
"It is dangerous. Ukrainian drones are flying there," Zelenskyy said.
According to the President of Ukraine, another, safer place must be found for a potential meeting of the leaders, including on the territory of one of the European countries.
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