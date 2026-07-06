Lukashenko addresses Belarusian military: No one will send you into bloodbath in Ukraine

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko has said he will not send Belarusian troops to the war against Ukraine.

He was quoted by Belarusian media, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

"Some Western politicians are simply irritated by our sovereignty and independence. By our alliance with Russia and commitment to a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine. I emphasize once again, dear comrades, no one will send you into this slaughter. We do not need war; it is bad that the war is ongoing in Ukraine. We support the peaceful resolution of issues. But, as I said, the international 'party of war' does not want this," he told graduates of higher military educational institutions of the Republic of Belarus.

According to the Belarusian dictator, an "absurd hysteria" is being whipped up in the EU around an imaginary "threat from the east."

"The Belarusian people endured incredible trials during the years of fascist occupation and reject war at the genetic level," the self-proclaimed leader of Belarus added.

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Background

The day before, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the "apology" by Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko and gave Minsk one week to remove equipment used by Russians to adjust attacks on Ukraine, otherwise Kyiv would do it itself.

Zelenskyy explained that this public ultimatum was the final step after prolonged private warnings that the Belarusian side had ignored.

Later, Zelenskyy said that repeaters on the territory of Belarus that helped Russian drones adjust strikes on Ukraine had stopped operating as of June 22.

Watch more: Threat from Belarus: how did Lukashenko go from Zelenskyy’s favorite to his enemy? / Uncensored. VIDEO