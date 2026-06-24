"Shahed" relay stations in Belarus have not been operational since 22 June. Whether they have been dismantled or not remains unknown, – Zelenskyy

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has stated that the relay stations in Belarus, which were helping Russian drones to target strikes on Ukraine, have ceased operations since 22 June.

He said this in comments to journalists, according to Censor.NET.

Details

The President stated that, as of 22 June, the relay stations on Belarusian territory that had been used by Russian troops to direct strikes against Ukraine were no longer operational. He was briefed on this by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, and the intelligence services.

According to Zelenskyy, it is not yet known whether these systems have been dismantled.

"I don’t yet know whether they have been dismantled or not. But we are working on it; I am monitoring the situation very closely and receive daily reports," he added.

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