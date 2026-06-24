"Shahed" relay stations in Belarus have not been operational since 22 June. Whether they have been dismantled or not remains unknown, – Zelenskyy
The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has stated that the relay stations in Belarus, which were helping Russian drones to target strikes on Ukraine, have ceased operations since 22 June.
He said this in comments to journalists, according to Censor.NET.
Details
The President stated that, as of 22 June, the relay stations on Belarusian territory that had been used by Russian troops to direct strikes against Ukraine were no longer operational. He was briefed on this by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, and the intelligence services.
According to Zelenskyy, it is not yet known whether these systems have been dismantled.
"I don’t yet know whether they have been dismantled or not. But we are working on it; I am monitoring the situation very closely and receive daily reports," he added.
What led up to it?
- The day before, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to the "apology" from the Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko and gave Minsk a week to remove the equipment being used by the Russians to direct attacks on Ukraine –– otherwise Kyiv would do so itself.
- Zelenskyy explained that this public ultimatum was the final step following a series of private warnings, which the Belarusian side had ignored.
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