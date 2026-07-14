Ukraine to be first to receive enhanced French-Italian SAMP/T NG systems – Zelenskyy

France will provide Ukraine with SAMP/T systems and accelerate deliveries of Aster 30 missiles. It has also pledged to begin delivering Rafale fighter jets.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this, Censor.NET reports.

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The head of state announced new defense agreements with France following talks with President Emmanuel Macron.

Details of the agreement with France on missiles and bombs

Ukraine will receive licenses to manufacture SCALP missiles, AASM bombs, and, jointly with Italy, Aster 30 missiles.

"France will also cooperate with other partners and us under the FREYJA anti-ballistic missile program — our special future capability," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: Zelenskyy awarded French President Macron Order of Liberty

In addition, Ukraine will be the first country to receive the new enhanced French-Italian SAMP/T NG systems.

These are effective anti-ballistic missile systems. France will also provide two SAMP/T systems to strengthen Ukraine’s defenses this year. At the same time, France and Italy will accelerate deliveries of Aster 30 missiles by October this year.

Rafale fighter jets

Ukraine will also purchase the first 16 Rafale fighter jets. Training for Ukrainian pilots and mechanics in France will begin this year, after which the Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive the first four aircraft, the president added.

Read more: France to grant Ukraine licences to produce missiles. Rafale fighter jets will arrive in 2028–2029 – Macron