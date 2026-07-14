Traffic in central Kyiv to be restricted on July 15 due to foreign delegation’s visit
Temporary traffic restrictions will be introduced in Kyiv on July 15.
This was announced by the Administration of State Guard of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
Restrictions in city center
The restrictions will apply in the central part of the capital. They are related to security measures involving foreign delegations.
"On July 15, temporary traffic restrictions will be in effect in Kyiv due to security measures involving foreign delegations. The restrictions will be introduced in the central part of the city," the statement reads.
The Administration of State Guard urged residents to take the changes into account when traveling around the city.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is also expected to arrive in Kyiv on July 15.
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