"Ukraine is only country that is prepared and capable of waging new kind of war," - Slovenian Prime Minister Janša

A new kind of war is currently being waged in Ukraine, and Ukraine is the only country capable of waging such a war.

This was stated by the Prime Minister of Slovenia, Janez Janša, at a press briefing following the "Ukraine–South-Eastern Europe" summit in Kyiv on 15 July, according to Censor.NET, which cites Ukrinform.

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A new kind of war

"We are now facing something new – a new kind of war. And at present, Ukraine is the only country in Europe, and perhaps even in the world, that is prepared for and is waging such a war," said Jansa.

He remarked that everyone wants this war to end.

"But we know that Russia will only be ready for negotiations – for serious negotiations – when Ukraine becomes even stronger and Russia weaker. That is the only way forward that I can see," the politician added.

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Support for Ukraine

The Slovenian Prime Minister noted that Europe had in fact been too slow to provide assistance to Ukraine at the start of the full-scale invasion, and that this assistance had been insufficient. However, he now sees "a great deal of optimism", particularly in Ukraine’s new defence capabilities, where the country has made tremendous progress.

Jansa, a former defence minister, is convinced that, with all the aid, contracts and agreements that have been concluded in recent months, Ukraine will be much better prepared for this harsh winter.

He recalled that Slovenia has supported Ukraine from the very outset. The Prime Minister mentioned that he was part of the first foreign delegation to visit Kyiv two weeks after the start of Russia’s full-scale aggression. Jansa acknowledged that at the time there were doubts as to whether Ukraine would "survive", but the situation is now completely different: the entire democratic world stands behind Ukraine and "the future is much brighter than it was four years ago".