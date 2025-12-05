Slovenia will allocate 43 million euros for PURL initiative by end of year, - Shmyhal

Slovenia will allocate €43 million for the purchase of air defense systems for Ukraine as part of the PURL initiative.

This was reported by Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

In Kyiv, Shmyhal held a meeting with his Slovenian counterpart Borut Sajovic.

Read more: 21 countries contributed over $4 billion to PURL, - Sybiha

"I thanked Slovenia for its support in all important areas, in particular for its participation in the PURL initiative. This is a truly important initiative to strengthen our capabilities, especially in the field of air defense.

We greatly appreciate that Slovenia plans to allocate around €43 million to this mechanism by the end of the year," the defense minister emphasized.

According to Shmyhal, the parties focused on ways to develop cooperation between the countries.

Read more: US pressures Greece to participate in PURL for Ukraine

Ukraine is ready to share its experience

"We are ready to share our experience in the use of interceptor drones, deepstrike, and other types of UAVs. Together, we are exploring opportunities for joint industrial projects in the European EDIP and SAFE initiatives, as well as within the "Danish model."



We also discussed the possibility of providing training weapons for the preparation of Ukrainian soldiers," he added.

Discussions were held with the Slovenian minister on the allocation of Russian frozen assets to support Ukraine's defense.

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