US pressures Greece to participate in PURL for Ukraine

The US is calling on Greece to join the PURL, which finances the purchase of American weapons to support Ukraine's defense.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Ekathimerini.

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On the eve of the NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels, the US asked Greece to join the PURL fund, Greek sources said. American diplomats expressed gratitude for Athens' "principled position" on Ukraine and noted the country's financial constraints at the end of the fiscal year, but insisted on an announcement of Greece's participation.

The US Embassy in Athens suggested that Foreign Minister Georgios Gerapetritis sign the General Framework Agreement to show commitment, leaving the question of specific contributions for later. US representatives also advised against joining the minority of NATO countries that do not make contributions.

Herapetritis met with US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau on the sidelines of the meeting, but apart from the intention to prepare the next strategic dialogue between Greece and the US, there were no official announcements. Initially scheduled for October, then December, the strategic dialogue is now likely to take place in 2026.

The issue of PURL has been actively discussed since President Donald Trump announced the fund last summer and has been the subject of negotiations between American diplomats and Greek leaders. The Greek Prime Minister's Office is monitoring the process, taking into account the country's financial constraints.

Read more: NATO partners have pledged approximately $1 billion to Ukraine under PURL programm, - Sybiha

What is a PURL?

PURL is a joint initiative of NATO and the United States, created to coordinate the procurement of American weapons and military equipment for Ukraine with the support of allies.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that PURL has the support of two-thirds of member states and commitments worth €4 billion. The mechanism provides for NATO member states (and sometimes partners) to provide funding, with weapons being purchased from the US and transferred to Ukraine.

According to data from the end of 2025, partner countries have already provided more than $2.8 billion through PURL for the purchase of weapons for Ukraine. Aid packages are already being delivered: the first shipments—American weapons—have already arrived in Ukraine. Many European countries are among the participants: the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Canada, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Finland, Spain, and others.