NATO partners have pledged approximately $1 billion to Ukraine under PURL programm, - Sybiha
A meeting of foreign ministers from NATO countries resulted in an agreement to supply Ukraine with approximately $1 billion worth of weapons under the PURL program.
This was stated by Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, according to Censor.NET with reference to EP.
Sybiha, who was invited to participate in the Ukraine-NATO Council meeting, noted that the allies confirmed funding for the purchase of weapons for Ukraine.
"We have about a billion dollars in additional confirmations from our allies to support our army, Ukrainian soldiers through the PURL program," he said.
According to him, this meeting was "the most productive" among those he had attended in terms of contributions and decisions made by allies in favor of Ukraine's defense.
"The conversation was very substantive. Specific issues were raised, as well as the need for practical action right now to stabilize the front and strengthen Ukraine's position at the negotiating table," the minister added.
What is the PURL program?
- The PURL program was launched in July 2025 by US President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.
- Its essence lies in NATO members purchasing American weapons for Ukraine.
- As of October 2025, PURL has already raised $2 billion, and most NATO countries have already joined the initiative.
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