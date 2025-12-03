Germany will additionally purchase weapons for Ukraine for $200 million within framework of PURL, - Wadephul
Germany will continue to exert pressure on Russia and intensify it.
This was announced by Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, according to Censor.NET.
Additional assistance
Germany will allocate an additional US$200 million for weapons for Ukraine in two packages through the PURL mechanism.
We will also contribute an additional €25 million to NATO's Trust Fund for the Comprehensive Assistance Package, providing Ukrainian soldiers with the necessary winter equipment and adequate medical care, especially now, during the ice and snow on the front lines," the Foreign Minister said.
Wadephul emphasized that Putin started the war against Ukraine and that he alone can end it at any time.
"He has not yet shown any real willingness to negotiate. Therefore, we will continue to put pressure on Russia and, as a NATO partner, we intend to increase it even further," the minister concluded.
What is the PURL program?
- The PURL program was launched in July 2025 by US President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.
- Its essence lies in NATO members purchasing American weapons for Ukraine.
- As of October 2025, PURL has already raised $2 billion, and most NATO countries have already joined the initiative.
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