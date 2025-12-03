Germany will additionally purchase weapons for Ukraine for $200 million within framework of PURL, - Wadephul

Germany will continue to exert pressure on Russia and intensify it.

This was announced by Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Telegram channel Censor.NET

Additional assistance

Germany will allocate an additional US$200 million for weapons for Ukraine in two packages through the PURL mechanism.

We will also contribute an additional €25 million to NATO's Trust Fund for the Comprehensive Assistance Package, providing Ukrainian soldiers with the necessary winter equipment and adequate medical care, especially now, during the ice and snow on the front lines," the Foreign Minister said.

Read more: Norway will provide $500 million for the purchase of American weapons for Ukraine, - Minister Eide

Wadephul emphasized that Putin started the war against Ukraine and that he alone can end it at any time.

"He has not yet shown any real willingness to negotiate. Therefore, we will continue to put pressure on Russia and, as a NATO partner, we intend to increase it even further," the minister concluded.

Read more: Germany gives Ukraine €170 million to strengthen its energy sector

What is the PURL program?