21 countries contributed over $4 billion to PURL, - Sybiha

Since the launch of the NATO PURL initiative to finance the purchase of American weapons for Ukraine, 21 countries have joined the program, contributing a total of over $4.18 billion.

This was announced by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, according to Censor.NET.

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According to the Foreign Minister, five more countries have joined PURL in recent days, and eight additional contributions have been received from countries already participating in the program.

"For the first time, the circle of participants in this program, which covers the lion's share of our needs in strengthening air defense, has been expanded to include countries outside the Alliance, thanks to the accession of Australia and New Zealand," Sybiha said.

Read more: Reducing number of US troops will not weaken Europe’s defenses - NATO General Grynkewich

The meeting of NATO ministers in Brussels also resulted in agreements on new arms deliveries to Ukraine under the PURL program, estimated at an additional $1 billion.

"To date, 21 countries are participating in PURL, with total commitments amounting to $4.18 billion. We are very grateful to each of them," the minister said.

What is the PURL program?

The PURL program was launched in July 2025 by US President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Its essence lies in NATO members purchasing American weapons for Ukraine.

As of October 2025, PURL has already raised $2 billion, and most NATO countries have already joined the initiative.

Read more: US pressures Greece to participate in PURL for Ukraine