US launches new strikes on Iranian military sites, CENTCOM says

On July 15, the U.S. military carried out two waves of strikes against Iranian military targets, stating that the operation was aimed at reducing Tehran's ability to threaten civilian shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

According to Censor.NET, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) reported this.

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According to the command, the strikes targeted command centers, air defense positions, missile and drone systems, as well as coastal surveillance facilities, particularly in the Bandar Abbas area.

CENTCOM stated that the strikes are intended to reduce Iran's military capabilities that could be used to threaten civilian shipping in the Persian Gulf.

The First Wave of Attacks

The first attack lasted about 90 minutes—from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Kyiv time. According to the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), U.S. forces struck coastal defense systems, as well as storage and launch sites for cruise missiles on Great Tomb Island.

The command stated that these strikes have further limited Iran's ability to attack commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

The Second Wave of Attacks

On the same day, the U.S. launched a second series of attacks, which lasted from 11:00 p.m. on July 15 to 4:00 a.m. on July 16, Kyiv time.

Command centers, air defense positions, missile and drone systems, as well as coastal surveillance facilities were targeted. In particular, the attacks were aimed at further limiting Iran’s military capabilities to threaten civilian shipping.

A Strike on a Tanker

During the operation, U.S. forces also disabled the empty oil tanker M/T Belma, flying the flag of Curaçao, which, according to CENTCOM, was heading toward the Iranian island of Kharg and had ignored numerous warnings about the blockade.

According to the command, the American aircraft fired Hellfire missiles at the ship's smokestack, after which the tanker stopped moving toward Iran.

CENTCOM emphasized that the blockade of Iranian ports is continuing.

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