Russia attacked Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions: 7 dead, 20 wounded, hundreds of strikes

On the night of July 16, Russian troops attacked three districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region with strike drones. Seven people were killed and another 20 were wounded as a result of the attacks on Zaporizhzhia, the Zaporizhzhia District, and the Polohivskyi District.

According to Censor.NET, this information was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, and Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

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Infrastructure damaged in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

In Kryvyi Rih, an attack caused a fire and damaged infrastructure.

In the Petropavlivka community of the Synelnykivskyi District, private homes and a car were damaged.

Nikopol was also targeted.

According to preliminary reports, there were no fatalities or injuries.

Seven dead and 20 wounded in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Over the past 24 hours, Russian occupiers carried out 974 strikes on 56 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. As a result of attacks on Zaporizhzhia, Zaporizhzhia District, and Polohivskyi District, seven people were killed and another 20 were wounded.

The Russian army carried out 30 airstrikes on Zaporizhzhia, Novomykolaivka, Trudove, Malokaterynivka, Veselianka, Myrivka, Rozumivka, Tavriiske, Novooleksandrivka, Nove Pole, Novorozivka, Shyroke, Novosoloshyne, Tymoshivka, Liubytske, Novopavlivka, Svoboda, Yehorivka, and Chervona Krynytsia.

In addition, 684 drones of various types, primarily FPV drones, attacked dozens of settlements in the region, including Zaporizhzhia, Kushuhum, Komyshuvakha, Ternuvate, Orikhiv, Stepnohirsk, Huliaipilske, and others.

The occupiers also carried out 260 artillery strikes on settlements in the Vasylivka, Polohy, and Zaporizhzhia districts.

Law enforcement agencies received 147 reports of damage to civilian infrastructure, residential buildings, vehicles, and outbuildings.