Russian drones, artillery and aircraft attacked southern Ukraine: three dead, over 20 injured

Over the past 24 hours, Russia has attacked the Kherson and Mykolaiv regions with drones and artillery: three people were killed, dozens were wounded, and residential buildings, port infrastructure, civilian vessels, and businesses were damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the heads of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, and the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration, Vitalii Kim.

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Shelling in the Kherson region: one man killed, 19 people wounded

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have shelled Kherson and more than 30 settlements in the region, using artillery and attack drones. As a result of the attacks, one person was killed and 19 others were wounded.

The occupiers attacked critical and social infrastructure, as well as residential neighborhoods. Two high-rise buildings, 22 private homes, a post office, a cell tower, a store, outbuildings, and private vehicles were damaged.

According to the investigation, on July 15 at approximately 6:15 p.m., a Russian FPV drone struck an intersection in Kherson. A 53-year-old man who was on the street was killed in the attack.

In addition, a 42-year-old resident of Kherson, who was injured during a drone attack the previous evening, sought medical attention. She was diagnosed with a concussion, blast trauma, and shrapnel wounds to her arm. After receiving treatment, she was transferred to outpatient care.

Also, around 1:00 a.m., a Russian drone attacked the village of Krasnopilskoye in the Borozenske community. As a result of the strike, a 67-year-old woman suffered blast trauma and shrapnel wounds. The victim was hospitalized.

Russian drones attacked the Mykolaiv region: two fatalities, one seriously injured, and infrastructure damage

Over the past day, Russian troops attacked the Mykolaiv region with Shahed/"Gerbera"-type strike drones and a drone, presumably of the "Lancet" type.

A 61-year-old man was killed as a result of an attack on port infrastructure in the Mykolaiv district. Two civilian vessels were also damaged.

Another strike hit an agricultural enterprise in the Novobuzka community. A 67-year-old man was killed, and a 65-year-old man was injured. He was hospitalized; doctors describe his condition as serious but stable.

The company's storage facilities and vehicles were damaged.

In the evening, Russian troops attacked the Ochakiv community with a strike drone, believed to be of the "Lancet" type. The strike damaged a gas station building.

According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

Read more: Russians killed two people and injured 27 in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions in day