Russia left six regions without electricity: Ukrenergo reported new power outages

As a result of Russian drone attacks and artillery shelling, consumers in six regions of Ukraine were left without power. These regions are Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv.

According to Censor.NET, this information is reported by NEC "Ukrenergo."

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Emergency repairs are continuing due to Russian attacks

Ukrenergo noted that the new power outages were the result of Russian drone attacks and artillery shelling of frontline regions.

"Emergency repair work is already underway wherever the security situation allows," the company said.

Read more: "Ukraine is only country that is prepared and capable of waging new kind of war," - Slovenian Prime Minister Janša

Electricity consumption has decreased

As of 9:30 a.m. on July 16, electricity consumption was 4.5% lower than the previous day.

According to the power grid operator, this is due to clear weather throughout Ukraine, which allows residential solar power plants to operate more efficiently.

In light of this, Ukrainians have been urged to use high-power electrical appliances during the hours when solar power generation is at its most efficient—from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Power outage schedules are not forecast

Ukrenergo also reported that, as of July 16, hourly power outage schedules are not expected in Ukraine.