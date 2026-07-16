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News New aircraft for Ukraine Fighter jets supply to Ukraine
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Ukraine to receive 16 modern aircraft with support from UK and Sweden – Starmer

UK and Sweden pledge €300m for aircraft for Ukraine

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced a new support package for Ukraine during his visit to Kyiv. London and Sweden will jointly allocate €300 million to supply 16 modern aircraft that will help strengthen the protection of Ukrainian airspace.

Starmer announced this during a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday, Censor.NET reports, citing Interfax-Ukraine.

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UK and Sweden to provide support

"And I am pleased to tell you that today we are going even further, as I can announce that the United Kingdom, together with Sweden, will provide €300 million in support for the delivery of 16 new modern aircraft that will help protect Ukraine’s airspace," Starmer said.

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UK (1397) plane (1031) Sweden (281) Keir Starmer (191)
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