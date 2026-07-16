Ukraine repatriates bodies of another 501 fallen defenders

Ukraine has received the bodies of 501 fallen persons following repatriation efforts. According to the Russian side, the bodies may belong to Ukrainian service members.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The Coordination Headquarters noted that law enforcement investigators, together with expert institutions, will carry out all necessary procedures to identify the repatriated bodies.

The repatriation was made possible through the joint efforts of the Coordination Headquarters, the Joint Centre under the Security Service of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ombudsman’s Office, the State Emergency Service, and other security and defence sector agencies.

The Coordination Headquarters also thanked the International Committee of the Red Cross for facilitating the repatriation efforts.

See more: Ukraine returns bodies of 528 fallen defenders as part of repatriation measures. PHOTOS