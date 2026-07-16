Kalashnyk and Kim dismissed as heads of regional state administrations: acting heads appointed

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed Mykola Kalashnyk and Vitalii Kim as heads of the Kyiv and Mykolaiv Regional State Administrations (RSAs) and appointed their first deputies as acting heads.

The relevant decrees, Nos. 613 and 614, were published on the president’s website on Thursday evening, Censor.NET reports.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Personnel changes

Mykola Kalashnyk was dismissed as head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration in accordance with the resignation letter he submitted.

Similarly, Vitalii Kim was dismissed as head of the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration in accordance with the resignation letter he submitted.

Separate decrees stipulate that First Deputy Head Ruslan Oliinyk will temporarily perform the duties of head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration, while First Deputy Head Heorhii Reshetilov will serve as acting head of the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration.

As a reminder, Zelenskyy earlier dismissed Tymur Tkachenko as head of the Kyiv City Military Administration. He also instructed Yevhenii Khmara to perform the duties of defence minister.

Read more: Zelenskyy offered Fedorov post of Ukraine’s prime minister, but he turned it down – The Economist