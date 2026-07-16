Zelenskyy dismisses Tymur Tkachenko as head of Kyiv KCMA

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed Tymur Tkachenko as head of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA).

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a decree published on the website of the Office of the President.

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Details

"In accordance with Article 4 of the Law of Ukraine ‘On the Legal Regime of Martial Law,’ Tymur Firuddinovych TKACHENKO shall be dismissed as head of the Kyiv City Military Administration," the document reads.

Under another decree, No. 616/2026, Ruslan Yuriiovych Oliinyk was assigned to temporarily perform the duties of head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration. Before this, he served as first deputy head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration.

Read more: Zelenskyy tasks Yevhenii Khmara with serving as acting defence minister

As a reminder, in December 2024, Zelenskyy replaced the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration. Tymur Tkachenko was appointed to replace Serhii Popko.

Tkachenko previously served as deputy minister for communities and territories development and deputy minister for strategic industries, and headed the Municipal Improvement Department of the Kyiv City State Administration. Popko had headed the Kyiv City Military Administration since October 2022.

New Cabinet of Ministers and Fedorov’s resignation

On July 14, the Verkhovna Rada supported a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko. The entire Cabinet of Ministers automatically resigned with her.

On July 15, Mykhailo Fedorov said that he was stepping down as head of the Defence Ministry.

Before that, several media outlets and MPs reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wanted to replace him with Ihor Klymenko, the incumbent interior minister.

Rallies in support of Mykhailo Fedorov were held in Dnipro, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Lutsk, Cherkasy and other cities. Participants are protesting against his resignation.

On July 16, the Verkhovna Rada voted to appoint the new Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. Serhii Koretskyi is Prime Minister.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he would nominate Yevhenii Khmara for the post of Ukraine’s defence minister. Before doing so, he tasked Khmara with serving as acting head of the Defence Ministry.

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