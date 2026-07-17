Ruscists ordered to intensify strikes on petrol stations and transport in Ukraine’s frontline cities – DIU

The Russian command has ordered ruscists to intensify strikes on civilian infrastructure and transport in frontline and border areas.

This was reported by the press service of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) of the Ministry of Defence (MoD), Censor.NET informs.

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"The command has ordered an intensification of strikes on petrol stations, trucks, buses and passenger cars. The Rubicon Centre for Advanced Unmanned Systems and external pilots from line units of the occupying army have been designated to carry out these orders," the statement said.

The invaders plan to use real-time-controlled Molniya-1, Molniya-2, Geran-Seeker, Gerbera-Seeker, Lancet and V2U drones, as well as other similar unmanned systems, to locate and strike targets.

"The crews’ low level of training is already leading to incidents in which Russians mistakenly strike their own forces as part of their campaign of terror against Ukraine. For example, operators from the 1427th Motor Rifle Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces lost their bearings and directed a Molniya-2 at a civilian UAZ Bukhanka vehicle near the settlement of Glushkovo in Russia’s Kursk region. The drone missed its target and detonated approximately 10 metres from the vehicle," the intelligence agency noted.

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Such attacks against the aggressor state’s own civilian population in its border regions are often staged by Russian intelligence services for use in Kremlin propaganda aimed at demonising and discrediting Ukraine.

"Another illustrative incident occurred in the Zaporizhzhia direction, where enemy operators committed drone ‘friendly fire’, mistakenly striking a pickup truck carrying Russian occupiers.

"In any event, the Russian leadership’s order to intensify drone terror in frontline regions poses a real threat to Ukraine’s civilian population," DIU of MoD concluded.

Watch more: Deliveries to Zaporizhzhia sector of front line have been cancelled: DIU is destroying Russians’ lorries. VIDEO