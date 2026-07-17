Zelenskyy has offered Klymenko post of Secretary of NSDC: decree is already being drafted. PHOTO
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Ihor Klymenko and offered him a new post.
This was announced by Zelenskyy, according to Censor.NET.
New role
"I am grateful for his work within the Ministry of Internal Affairs. There were many difficult challenges, and the response was always effective. Ihor Klymenko will continue to serve Ukraine in the field of protecting our state and its people. I have offered him the position of Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine. The relevant decree on his appointment is already being prepared," Zelenskyy said.
The President emphasised that the key priority is the most effective possible coordination between all components of the security and defence sector, and daily monitoring of the implementation of decisions.
Every decision of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine and the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Headquarters must be implemented in full and on time. The Government of Ukraine, our Defence and Security Forces, and the entire system of state institutions must operate precisely as required to achieve the defined national objectives. A particular priority is the coordination of defence production. "Thank you for your service to Ukraine!" he added.
What led up to this?
- On 14 July, the Verkhovna Rada supported a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. Along with her, the entire Cabinet automatically resigned.
- On 15 July, Mykhailo Fedorov announced that he was stepping down as head of the Ministry of Defence.
- Prior to this, a number of media outlets and MPs had reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wanted to replace him with Ihor Klymenko – the current Minister of Internal Affairs.
- Rallies in support of Mykhailo Fedorov took place in Dnipro, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Lutsk, Cherkasy and other cities. Participants are protesting against his resignation.
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