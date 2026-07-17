Occupiers attack in small infantry groups and try to infiltrate built-up areas of Kupiansk, Syrskyi says

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi worked in the Kharkiv region with troop groupings and military units conducting combat missions in the Kupiansk direction.

Syrskyi reported this on his Facebook page, Censor.NET informs.

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Situation in Kupiansk

Together with the command of the 10th Army Corps and the commanders of units and subunits, the Commander-in-Chief conducted a detailed assessment of the operational situation and determined further steps to improve the situation in Kupiansk and around the city.

"The enemy continues to attack in small infantry groups and is attempting to infiltrate built-up areas. The Defence Forces are conducting counter-sabotage operations, eliminating enemy groups and gradually pushing the occupiers out of areas where they still maintain a presence," Syrskyi said.

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Necessary decisions made

Syrskyi separately noted the close coordination among all components of the Defence Forces involved in conducting missions in this direction. It is the coordinated actions of the units that make it possible to detect the enemy promptly and inflict losses on it.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also heard requests from commanders and made the necessary decisions to reinforce the troops.

"The priority is additional firepower, including strike unmanned systems. Those responsible and the further procedure for supplying units in accordance with their urgent needs have been determined," he emphasised.

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Syrskyi also spoke with the troops: "The situation remains difficult, but our defenders are holding the line, maintaining their morale and effectively eliminating the enemy every day."