229 combat engagements in one day: Enemy carries out most assaults in Pokrovsk, Sloviansk and Huliaipole sectors, General Staff says

A total of 229 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day.

This is stated in the General Staff update as of 10:00 p.m., Censor.NET reports.

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Enemy strikes

The enemy carried out 68 air strikes and dropped 175 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it deployed 6,231 kamikaze drones and conducted 2,225 strikes against settlements and Ukrainian troop positions.

Situation in the north

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk sectors, the Defence Forces successfully repelled two enemy attacks. The occupiers also shelled Ukrainian troop positions and settlements 42 times, including once with multiple-launch rocket systems.

Read more: Heaviest fighting continues in Sloviansk and Pokrovsk sectors. Overall, more than 50 combat engagements reported on front – General Staff

Fighting in Kharkiv region

Throughout the day, in the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the enemy assaulted the positions of Ukrainian units 14 times near Vilcha, Kozacha Lopan, Lyman, Izbytske and Synelnykove. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy carried out one assault on Defence Forces positions towards the settlement of Shyikivka today.

Read more: Two tankers, tugboat, "Svetlyak" patrol ship, oil terminal, "Slavneft-Yanos" refinery and other enemy military targets struck – General Staff

Fighting in the east

Sixteen attempts by the invaders to advance were repelled in the Lyman sector near Novoselivka, Drobysheve, Lyman, Ozerne and Yampil.

In the Sloviansk sector, the Defence Forces successfully halted 23 attempts by the invaders to advance near Kryva Luka, Zakitne, Rai-Oleksandrivka and Riznykivka.

Six enemy assaults were recorded in the Kramatorsk sector near Malynivka and Nykyforivka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the Defence Forces repelled 13 enemy assaults near Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka and Rusyn Yar; one more combat engagement is ongoing.

The enemy carried out a total of 34 attacks in the Pokrovsk sector. The occupiers attempted to advance near Sofiivka, Toretske, Bilytske, Novyi Donbas, Bilozerske, Shevchenko, Hryshyne, Myrne, Vasylivka, Serhiivka, Udachne and Molodetske. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 50 occupiers were eliminated and 11 wounded in this sector today; one artillery system, two vehicles, two pieces of special equipment and one enemy unmanned aerial vehicle control post were destroyed. One enemy artillery system and one vehicle were damaged. A total of 275 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

Ukrainian defenders repelled one occupier attack in the Oleksandrivka sector near Berezove.

Read more: General Staff denies blocking statements by military personnel: no bans on public appearances

Situation in the south

Twenty-two occupier attacks were recorded in the Huliaipole sector near Kosivtseve, Verkhnia Tersa, Tsvitkove, Hirke, Olenokostiantynivka, Vozdvyzhivka and Charivne. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled two enemy attacks near Novoandriivka and Prymorske.

No enemy assault operations were recorded in the Prydniprovske sector.

There were no significant changes in the situation in other sectors.