Heaviest fighting continues in Sloviansk and Pokrovsk sectors. Overall, more than 50 combat engagements reported on front – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, the aggressor has attacked Defence Forces positions 54 times.

This is stated in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine update on the frontline situation as of 4 p.m. on July 16, Censor.NET reports.

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Russian strikes on Ukraine

Artillery shelling of border areas is ongoing. The settlements of Bachivsk, Potapivka, Korenok, Ryzhivka, Volfyne, Hirky, Bezsalivka, Tovstodubove, Ulanove, Holyshivske, Stetskivka, Buniachyne, Sopych, Neskuchne, Kucherivka and Yastrubshchyna in the Sumy region came under fire today, as did Bohdanove in the Chernihiv region. Novi Vyrky and Tovstodubove were hit by air strikes.

Situation in the north

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk sectors, the occupiers shelled settlements and Ukrainian positions 27 times, including once using a multiple-launch rocket system.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi sector, the invaders attempted six times to breach the defences towards Izbytske, Kutkivka and Khatnie. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

According to the General Staff, no enemy offensive operations were recorded in the Kupiansk sector.

Read more: 203 combat engagements on frontline, most fighting in Sloviansk and Pokrovsk sectors – General Staff

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled six attempts by the invaders to advance near Novoselivka, Drobysheve and Novomykhailivka. Two attacks are ongoing.

In the Sloviansk sector, the Defence Forces repelled 13 enemy attacks towards Kryva Luka and Rai-Oleksandrivka and near Riznykivka and Zakitne.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the Russian invaders carried out one attack towards Tykhonivka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled nine attacks near Kostiantynivka, Illinivka and Stepanivka. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the occupiers have attempted 12 times since the beginning of the day to dislodge our troops from their positions near Dorozhnie, Rodynske, Hryshyne and Novopidhorodnie and towards Vilne, Novyi Donbas, Myrne and Serhiivka.

Read more: AFU struck 15 ships, S-400 system and confirmed strike on Syzran Oil Refinery, - General Staff

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy made one attempt to advance towards Vorone.

Hostilities in the south

In the Huliaipole sector, the Defence Forces repelled six enemy attacks towards Kosivtseve, Verkhnia Tersa and Tsvitkove.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy twice assaulted Ukrainian positions near Mali Shcherbaky and towards Novoandriivka.

No enemy offensive operations were recorded in the Prydniprovske sector.

No significant changes are currently taking place in other sectors. No enemy attempts to advance have been recorded.