AFU struck 15 ships, S-400 system and confirmed strike on Syzran Oil Refinery, - General Staff

On the night of July 13, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out strikes against a number of key Russian military and logistical facilities as part of efforts to reduce Russia’s military and economic capabilities.

According to Censor.NET, this information was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

15 ships in the Sea of Azov have been struck

Seven tankers, five dry cargo ships, two tugs, and one ferry were hit.

It is noted that the tankers were used to transport Russian oil and petroleum products in circumvention of international sanctions, while the ferry supported military logistics.

"Dry cargo ships and tugs are used to transport military cargo, equipment, and supplies, and to support the enemy’s maritime logistics operations," the General Staff stated.

Radar Station and S-400 Launcher struck in Crimea

In addition, in the temporarily occupied Crimea, the Ukrainian military struck the "Nebo-U" radar station and a launcher of the S-400 air defense missile system in the Kerch area.

The extent of the damage is currently being assessed.

Damage to the Syzran Oil Refinery confirmed

The General Staff also provided details on the results of the strike on the Syzran Oil Refinery in the Samara Region of the Russian Federation, which took place on July 12.

An assessment has confirmed damage to two primary oil refining units—AVT-5 and AVT-6.

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces will continue to systematically carry out measures aimed at stopping the Russian Federation’s armed aggression," the General Staff emphasized.

Watch more: Satellite images have confirmed destruction of three storage tanks at Tver oil depot following Ukrainian strike, - media reports. PHOTOS