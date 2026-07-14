203 combat engagements on frontline, most fighting in Sloviansk and Pokrovsk sectors – General Staff

A total of 203 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day.

This is stated in the General Staff update as of 10:00 p.m., Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Enemy attacks

The enemy carried out one missile strike using eight missiles and 54 air strikes, dropping 168 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it deployed 6,451 kamikaze drones and shelled Ukrainian positions and settlements 2,288 times.

Situation in the north

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk sectors, the Defense Forces successfully repelled two enemy attacks. The occupiers also shelled Ukrainian positions and settlements 62 times, including three times with multiple launch rocket systems.

Read more: AFU struck 15 ships, S-400 system and confirmed strike on Syzran Oil Refinery, - General Staff

Fighting in Kharkiv region

During the day, the enemy assaulted Ukrainian positions seven times near Kozacha Lopan and Lyman in the Southern Slobozhanskyi sector. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy launched three assaults on Defense Forces positions toward the settlements of Podoly and Shyikivka.

Fighting in the east

Eleven attempts by the invaders to advance were repelled in the Lyman sector near Novoselivka, Drobysheve, Lyman, Dibrova, and Ozerne.

In the Sloviansk sector, the Defense Forces successfully stopped 20 attempts by the invaders to advance near Kryva Luka, Zakitne, Rai-Oleksandrivka, and Riznykivka. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

One enemy assault was recorded in the Kramatorsk sector near the settlement of Yurkivka.

Read more: "Kalmiuske" combined-arms training ground and area where Russian troops are concentrated in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions have been hit, - General Staff

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the Defense Forces repelled 13 enemy assaults near Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Kostiantynivka, Stepanivka, and Rusyn Yar. Four combat engagements are still ongoing.

The enemy carried out a total of 21 attacks in the Pokrovsk sector. The occupiers attempted to advance near Rodynske, Molodetske, Sofiivka, Dorozhnie, Nove Shakhove, Novyi Donbas, Shevchenko, Myrne, Kotlyne, and Udachne. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 48 occupiers were eliminated, and 16 others were wounded in this sector today. One multiple launch rocket system and six enemy vehicles were destroyed. Three artillery systems and five enemy vehicles were damaged. A total of 279 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

Ukrainian defenders repelled five attacks by the occupiers in the Oleksandrivka sector near Vorone and Novomykolaivka.

Read more: 79 combat clashes recorded at front. Enemy stepped up activity in Sloviansk and Kostiantynivka directions, General Staff says

Situation in the south

Sixteen attacks by the occupiers were recorded in the Huliaipole sector near Novoselivka, Dobropillia, Vozdvyzhivka, Hirky, Tsvitkove, and Charivne.

In the Orikhiv sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled three enemy attacks near Bilohiria, Novoandriivka, and Stepove.

No enemy assault operations were recorded in the Prydniprovske sector.

No significant changes in the situation occurred in the other sectors.