79 combat clashes recorded at front. Enemy stepped up activity in Sloviansk and Kostiantynivka directions, General Staff says

Since the beginning of the day, the aggressor has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 79 times.

This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the situation at the front as of 4 p.m. on July 9, Censor.NET reports.

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Russian strikes on Ukraine

Artillery shelling of border areas continues. Today, in Sumy region, the settlements of Volfyne, Sopych, Bachivsk, Korenok, Ryzhivka, Yastrubshchyna, Ulanove, Hirky and Potapivka were affected; in Chernihiv region, Buchky was affected. Vilna Sloboda came under an air strike.

Situation in the north

In the North-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the occupiers attacked the positions of our defenders 11 times, six of which are still ongoing. They carried out 34 shelling attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including five with multiple launch rocket systems.

Situation in Kharkiv region

In the South-Slobozhanskyi direction, the invaders tried seven times to break through the defense near the settlements of Lyman, Vovchansk and Artilne, and toward the settlements of Zybyne and Sheviakivka. Two combat clashes are still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy is carrying out two attacks toward the settlement of Kurylivka.

Read more: Russians step up infiltration through "greenery" and massively use KABs and Molniya drones against infantry – 3rd Army Corps

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled eight attempts by the invaders to advance toward the settlements of Borova, Stavky, Lyman, Dibrova and Ozerne. Five combat clashes are still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled 15 enemy attacks toward Rai-Oleksandrivka and near the settlements of Kryva Luka, Zakitne and Riznykivka. Two combat clashes are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled two enemy attacks toward Tykhonivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, our defenders repelled 16 attacks near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, Ivanopillia and Rusyn Yar. Four attacks are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried seven times to push our soldiers from their positions near the settlements of Dorozhnie, Novooleksandrivka and Udachne, and toward the settlements of Shevchenko and Serhiivka. One combat clash is ongoing.

Read more: Enemy is shifting to defensive position in Oleksandrivka sector and building fortifications, - Voloshyn

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy tried three times to advance near the settlement of Tolstoi.

Hostilities in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled seven enemy attacks toward the settlements of Dobropillia, Vozdvyzhivka, Zaliznychne, Tsvitkove and Charivne. Two combat clashes are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled one enemy attack near Shcherbaky.

According to the General Staff, no offensive actions by the enemy were recorded in the Prydniprovske direction.

No significant changes in the situation are currently taking place in other directions. No enemy attempts to advance have been recorded.

Read more: More than 90,000 shellings, over 7,300 clashes and 8,200 KABs: Ministry of Defense spoke about situation on front in June