Russians step up infiltration through "greenery" and massively use KABs and Molniya drones against infantry – 3rd Army Corps

On the section of the front held by the 3rd Army Corps, Russian troops have stepped up attempts to infiltrate through dense vegetation, are massively using guided aerial bombs, and are increasingly using Molniya drones even against Ukrainian infantry.

As Censor.NET reports, Yevhen Zhukov, deputy commander of the communications section of the 3rd Assault Brigade, said this on Hromadske Radio.

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Occupiers are trying to advance through the "greenery"

According to the serviceman, Russian units have intensified the tactic of infiltration through forest belts and dense vegetation, trying to approach Ukrainian positions unnoticed.

"The greenery has appeared — this is the most important thing, because it is much easier for the enemy to hide. Now, in principle, because there is greenery, they are trying very hard to use it and to pass somewhere, to infiltrate even better than was possible three, four or five months ago. Because the weather was quite bad almost until the end of spring, and at that moment the trees had not blossomed, the bushes had not blossomed, there were not so many thickets. You could run through there, and you would be seen. But now the tree lines are so dense that a drone cannot fly in there at all. You look from the drone from above and cannot make anything out because it is very dense and difficult. I even know cases when the guys said that it is not just difficult to see something, but very difficult to pass through. It is so overgrown that where you used to have some routes, a trail, something like that — there is nothing. It is overgrown now, you have to go, take a machete and, like in the jungle, cut your way through," he said.

Advantage in forces does not guarantee success for the enemy

Zhukov noted that several large Russian military formations are operating at once on the section of the front held by the 3rd Army Corps. In particular, the 20th and 25th Armies, Russia's 3rd Army Corps, and the 1st Kantemirovskaya Tank Division. At the same time, he emphasized that the enemy's numerical superiority does not guarantee it success.

"For us, the most valuable thing is the infantryman. We preserve our people as much as possible, while the Russians simply keep throwing personnel into battle nonstop," Zhukov said.

The serviceman added that large-scale mechanized assaults have now virtually disappeared. Instead, the occupiers are using motorcycles, quad bikes, buggies and light vehicles, which Ukrainian troops are trying to destroy while they are still on the approaches.

Molniya drones are increasingly being used against infantry

Zhukov noted that Russian troops have significantly expanded the use of Molniya drones.

Read more: Enemy tried to break through our defenses in Vovchansk, - Joint Forces Task Force

While these drones were previously used mainly to strike equipment, they are now being used to attack even Ukrainian servicemen moving through forest belts.

In addition, the enemy is actively using combined strike tactics. First, an FPV drone hits a vehicle and forces it to stop, after which a second drone attacks the servicemen who leave the vehicle.

Strikes on Russian logistics are already affecting occupiers' capabilities

Commenting on Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries and logistics facilities, Zhukov noted that it is still premature to speak of a fuel crisis in the Russian army.

At the same time, he stressed that systematic strikes on oil refineries, fuel trucks, fuel depots and military logistics must continue, as they gradually degrade the capabilities of Russian troops and have a negative impact on their morale and psychological state.

Read more: Russian army, due to heavy losses, has switched to offensive in small groups, - AAF