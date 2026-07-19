Russia struck amusement park in Odesa region: one child killed, six injured(updated). PHOTOS

On Saturday, 18 July, Russian occupying forces carried out strikes on residential areas and civilian infrastructure in the Odesa region. There has been one fatality, and several people have been injured.

This was reported by Oleh Kipper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Consequences of the attack

As a result of an enemy missile striking the amusement park area, fishermen’s huts were destroyed and six cars were damaged.

According to preliminary reports, two people have been killed and four others injured, including a child. People may still be trapped under the rubble. A search and rescue operation is underway.

In another settlement, a residential building and two cars were damaged as a result of shelling. One person was injured.

All relevant services are working at the scenes. Information regarding the consequences is being verified.

Update as of 10:08 p.m.

The National Police later provided further details on the consequences of the Russian missile attack.

One fatality has been confirmed so far – a child. At least six other people were injured.

A sports and leisure complex, private residential buildings and cars have been damaged.

Details regarding the extent of the damage and the number of casualties are being clarified, and a search and rescue operation is underway. Police and other relevant services are working at the scenes.

Read more: Russia attacked foreign merchant ship near Odesa region: one person died, three injured