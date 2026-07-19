Russia attacked postal terminal in suburb of Kharkiv: three dead, 20 injured (updated). PHOTOS

On the morning of 19 July, Russian troops launched an attack on the outskirts of Kharkiv. According to preliminary reports, three people were killed and a further 13 were injured as a result of the attack.

This was reported by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, as reported by Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel



According to preliminary reports, three people were killed and a further 13 were injured as a result of the enemy strikes.



All emergency services are operating at full capacity.

Read on "Censor.NET": Russian strike on Kharkiv: one man killed, nine injured, including two children

UPDATE

The number of people injured in the attack on the suburbs of Kharkiv has risen to 16.



Nine of the injured have been taken to hospital, three of whom are in a serious condition.



All are receiving highly specialised medical care.

Update

"There are currently 19 people injured as a result of enemy strikes on the suburbs of Kharkiv. Thirteen people are in hospital. All are undergoing thorough examinations and receiving highly specialised medical care," Syniehubov wrote later.

UPDATE

The enemy launched a missile strike on a postal terminal.



▪️ Sadly, a 24-year-old, a 45-year-old and a 62-year-old man were killed in the attack.



▪️ A further 20 people have sustained injuries of varying severity. Three of the injured are in a critical condition. Doctors are fighting to save their lives.



Law enforcement officers, medics and rescue workers are searching the area to locate any potential casualties.



Meanwhile, efforts to deal with the aftermath of the strike are ongoing. The work is being hampered by the risk of further strikes.







