Occupiers struck Zaporizhzhia: one person killed, others injured; woman and child are trapped under rubble. PHOTOS

On Sunday, 19 July, Russian occupation forces launched KAB strikes on Zaporizhzhia. Preliminary reports indicate one fatality and three injured; a woman and a child are trapped under the rubble.

This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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Casualties and injured

The residential area suffered significant damage as a result of the enemy attack.

A five-storey building has also been severely damaged, and a strike has been recorded near a nine-storey block.

At present, one person is known tohave died and three have been injured.

Two people – a woman and a child – are trapped under the rubble of the high-rise building.

Consequences of the attack

See more: Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia with aerial bombs: three killed. PHOTOS