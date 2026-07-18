Enemy struck Zaporizhzhia with KAB bombs: five injured, including two children. PHOTOS
On Saturday, 18 July, Russian forces carried out air strikes on Zaporizhzhia. There are casualties, including children.
This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
There are casualties and damage
"Russian guided bombs struck the residential area of the regional capital, destroying and damaging residential buildings and outbuildings," the statement said.
As a result of the attack, five people were injured, including a 14-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl. All those injured are receiving the necessary medical care.
Consequences of the attack
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