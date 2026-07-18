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News Photo Shelling of Zaporizhzhia
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Enemy struck Zaporizhzhia with KAB bombs: five injured, including two children. PHOTOS

On Saturday, 18 July, Russian forces carried out air strikes on Zaporizhzhia. There are casualties, including children.

This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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There are casualties and damage 

"Russian guided bombs struck the residential area of the regional capital, destroying and damaging residential buildings and outbuildings," the statement said.

As a result of the attack, five people were injured, including a 14-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl. All those injured are receiving the necessary medical care.

Consequences of the attack

Attack on Zaporizhzhia

Attack on Zaporizhzhia

Attack on Zaporizhzhia

Attack on Zaporizhzhia

Attack on Zaporizhzhia

Attack on Zaporizhzhia

Read more: Russia attacked Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions: 7 dead, 20 wounded, hundreds of strikes

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Zaporizhzhya (808) Zaporizhzhia region (2239) attack (929) GAB (413) Zaporizkyy district (456)
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