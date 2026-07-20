More than 68,000 Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel have undergone training in Britain since start of full-scale war, - media reports

Since the start of the full-scale war, the UK has trained over 68,000 Ukrainian military personnel. The training covered basic military training, combat tactics, first aid and the use of weapons.

According to Censor.NET, the UK Defence Journal reports this, citing the UK Ministry of Defence.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The British Ministry of Defence provided information on the number of Ukrainian military personnel who have undergone training in response to a question from a Labour Party Member of the House of Commons. Louise Sandher-Jones, Minister for the Armed Forces, stated that more than 68,000 Ukrainians have already completed the training.

The majority of the troops underwent training as part of Operation Interflex, which the United Kingdom launched in the summer of 2022. The programme is primarily aimed at recruits with no previous combat experience.

Read more: UK has joined EU’s €90 billion programme for Ukraine

During the exercises, Ukrainian military personnel are being trained in the use of small arms, the provision of first aid, and combat operations in urban environments and trenches. In addition to British instructors, military personnel from Canada, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, Lithuania, Romania and Kosovo are involved in the training. This makes the programme one of the most multinational in the UK.

Interflex was a continuation of the British training mission, Operation Orbital, which was launched following the occupation of Crimea in 2015. As part of this mission, more than 22,000 Ukrainian military personnel received training prior to the start of the Russian Federation’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

In addition to the basic course, the UK also runs specialist training programmes for combat medics, marines and pilots.