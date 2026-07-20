Russia is spreading fake news about fuel shortage in Ukraine following attacks on petrol stations, - CCD. PHOTO

Russian intelligence services have launched a new information and psychological operation, spreading false reports of an alleged critical fuel shortage in Ukraine. The campaign intensified following the occupiers’ attacks on petrol stations and other fuel infrastructure facilities.

According to Censor.NET, this has been reported by the Centre for Countering Disinformation.

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The Centre notes that anonymous accounts controlled by Russian intelligence services are spreading messages on a massive scale about an alleged ‘fuel crisis’. To fuel panic, propagandists are also publishing fake videos purporting to show petrol being siphoned off from parked cars on a massive scale, as well as fabricated reports that groundlessly accuse Ukrainian military personnel of such thefts, writes ArmyInform.

See more: Russia has launched new fake story about "Ukrainian terrorist attack against its own population", - CCD. PHOTO

According to the Centre for Countering Disinformation, these disinformation campaigns form part of a comprehensive effort to destabilise the situation in Ukraine and create the illusion of widespread fuel supply problems.

The Centre emphasises that, in reality, Russia is using such disinformation to divert attention from its own fuel shortages. In particular, shortages and long queues at petrol stations have been reported within the Russian Federation itself.

Despite Russian strikes on Ukrainian petrol stations, which pose a real threat to people’s safety and the operation of the fuel infrastructure, the situation regarding the supply of petroleum products remains under control. The Centre for Countering Disinformation has emphasised that there is currently no shortage of fuel, particularly in communities near the front line.