Russia has launched new fake story about "Ukrainian terrorist attack against its own population", - CCD. PHOTO

Russian propaganda is spreading a new fake story that the Ukrainian authorities are allegedly planning a large-scale terrorist attack against their own population in order to pin the blame on Russia.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by the Centre for Countering Disinformation at Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council.

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The Centre reported that a piece of disinformation is being actively circulated online, claiming that Ukraine’s leadership is "preparing a large-scale terrorist attack against its own population in order to blame Russia".

As the Centre notes, this fake news is accompanied by a video designed in the style of the US Institute for the Study of War (ISW). In reality, no such material has been published on the ISW’s official resources, and the video itself is a forgery.

The Centre for Countering Disinformation emphasised that the aim of this information campaign is an attempt to shift the blame for Russian war crimes onto Ukraine in advance.

"Against the backdrop of Russia’s massive terrorist strikes on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities, which are causing destruction to civilian infrastructure and casualties among the civilian population, the enemy is attempting to divert attention from the actions of the Russian Armed Forces," the Centre explained.

They also noted that the creation of fake videos using the logos of well-known international think tanks or media outlets is a typical tactic of the Russian disinformation network ‘Matryoshka’. The Centre pointed out that it had previously debunked similar disinformation campaigns on numerous occasions.

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