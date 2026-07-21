IMF has approved new tranche of $690 million for Ukraine

The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund has completed its regular review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program for Ukraine and approved the disbursement of a new tranche in the amount of $690 million.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the IMF website.

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The Fund reported that Ukraine is generally successfully fulfilling the program’s conditions.

According to the IMF’s assessment, all quantitative performance criteria had been met as of the end of March, although the implementation of certain structural reforms had to be postponed.

At the same time, the Ukrainian authorities agreed to corrective measures and revised the timeline for implementing key reforms, reaffirming their commitment to strengthening fiscal policy, public administration, the fight against corruption, and reforms in the energy and financial sectors.

Total funding has increased to $2.2 billion

Following the disbursement of the new tranche, the total amount of funds received by Ukraine under the current four-year IMF program will amount to $2.2 billion.

The Executive Board also concluded the 2026 Article IV consultations with Ukraine. These consultations focused on maintaining macroeconomic stability amid the war and supporting Ukraine’s transition to a competitive market economy in line with the requirements for future European Union membership.

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