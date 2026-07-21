Drones launched massive attack on Lipetsk: large-scale fire broke out following the explosions. PHOTO

On the night of 21 July, drones attacked Lipetsk. Following a series of explosions, a major fire broke out at industrial sites in the city.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian Telegram channels and OSINT communities.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Local residents reported explosions, and a missile alert had been issued in the region since the evening.

The fire covered 2,500 square metres

Igor Artamonov, Governor of the Lipetsk Region, said that the fire broke out in an open area of the industrial facilities on Peredelskaya Street.

According to him, the fire covered an area of around 2,500 square metres. Additional fire and rescue units and emergency services were dispatched to the scene.

Information regarding the cause of the fire and any possible casualties is currently being verified.

The fire broke out between CHPP-2 and the Novolipetsk Metallurgical Plant

According to OSINT communities, Lipetsk CHPP No. 2 and the Novolipetsk Metallurgical Plant (NLMK) were likely targeted.

However, there is currently no independent confirmation as to which specific facility was hit or became the source of the fire.

The Novolipetsk Metallurgical Plant (NLMK) is one of Russia’s largest steelworks and the main production site of the NLMK Group. The plant is located in Lipetsk, approximately 400 km south of Moscow.

It produces over 14 million tonnes of steel per year.

It accounts for around 18 per cent of Russia’s total steel production.

The plant is one of the largest steel producers in the Russian Federation, and its products are used in strategic sectors of the Russian economy, particularly in mechanical engineering and equipment manufacturing.

Lipetsk CHPP-2 is the largest combined heat and power plant (CHPP) in the Lipetsk region of Russia. It simultaneously generates electricity and heat for the residential areas of Lipetsk and the city’s industrial enterprises.

Lipetsk CHPP-2 and NLMK are located in the same large industrial area of the city. Due to the proximity of these facilities, reports of fires or explosions sometimes initially contain conflicting information as to which facility was affected.

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