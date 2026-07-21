U.S. has completed another round of strikes against Iran, - CENTCOM
On July 20 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time (4:00 a.m. on July 21 in Kyiv), the latest wave of strikes against Iran came to an end.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM).
According to CENTCOM, U.S. forces carried out strikes on:
- military command centers;
- naval capabilities;
- missile and drone launch sites;
- air defense systems.
The command noted that the goal of the operation was to weaken Iran’s ability to carry out attacks on commercial vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz.
Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz continues
CENTCOM emphasized that the movement of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz has not been interrupted.
According to the U.S. military command, since early May, CENTCOM forces have facilitated the passage of approximately 900 commercial vessels and the transport of 450 million barrels of crude oil through this strategically important maritime route.
The U.S. has declared its readiness for further action
Central Command emphasized that U.S. forces remain on high alert and are prepared to respond to any further actions by Iran.
The statement also noted that the U.S. intends to hold Iran accountable for attacks against civilian shipping and to ensure the safe and unimpeded passage of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.
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