U.S. has completed another round of strikes against Iran, - CENTCOM

On July 20 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time (4:00 a.m. on July 21 in Kyiv), the latest wave of strikes against Iran came to an end.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM).

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According to CENTCOM, U.S. forces carried out strikes on:

military command centers;

naval capabilities;

missile and drone launch sites;

air defense systems.

The command noted that the goal of the operation was to weaken Iran’s ability to carry out attacks on commercial vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz continues

CENTCOM emphasized that the movement of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz has not been interrupted.

Read more: Iran has announced complete closure of Strait of Hormuz to shipping

According to the U.S. military command, since early May, CENTCOM forces have facilitated the passage of approximately 900 commercial vessels and the transport of 450 million barrels of crude oil through this strategically important maritime route.

The U.S. has declared its readiness for further action

Central Command emphasized that U.S. forces remain on high alert and are prepared to respond to any further actions by Iran.

The statement also noted that the U.S. intends to hold Iran accountable for attacks against civilian shipping and to ensure the safe and unimpeded passage of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.

Watch more: US has been carrying out strikes on Iran for ninth night in row: Tabriz and ports in south-east are under attack. VIDEO