US has been carrying out strikes on Iran for ninth night in row: Tabriz and ports in south-east are under attack. VIDEO

The US military is continuing its operation against Iran. On the night of 20 July, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced the start of a new wave of strikes, the ninth in a row.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the US Central Command (CENTCOM)

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CENTCOM stated that the strikes are targeting military command centres, air defence facilities, coastal surveillance systems, naval infrastructure, missile and drone launch sites, as well as communications networks.

According to the US command, the aim of the operation is to further reduce Iran’s ability to carry out attacks on commercial vessels and civilian seafarers passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

Explosions reported in Tabriz

According to the Iranian television channel Press TV, the US armed forces have carried out strikes on the city of Tabriz in the north-west of the country. A series of powerful explosions has been recorded in the city.

The ports of Chabahar and Konarak were hit

The Iranian state news agency IRNA reported that eight US missiles struck the ports of Chabahar and Konarak in Sistan and Baluchestan province.

No official information has yet been released regarding the extent of the damage, casualties or the consequences of these strikes.

Read more: US attacked Iran for almost eight hours: Tehran launched missile strikes on Bahrain and Kuwait