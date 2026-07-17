US attacked Iran for almost eight hours: Tehran launched missile strikes on Bahrain and Kuwait

The U.S. military struck dozens of Iranian military targets during an operation that lasted nearly eight hours. In response, Tehran attacked Bahrain and Kuwait, where air defense systems were activated.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM).

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The U.S. carried out strikes on dozens of Iranian military targets

According to CENTCOM, the operation lasted from 2:00 p.m. to 9:40 p.m. Eastern Time. U.S. forces struck dozens of military targets, including coastal surveillance facilities, air defense systems, military logistics infrastructure, and Iranian naval facilities.

During the attack, the U.S. deployed fighter jets, drones, warships, and precision-guided munitions.

CENTCOM noted that this is the sixth consecutive night that U.S. forces have carried out strikes on Iranian territory. Ordered by President Donald Trump, the operation is aimed at weakening Iran’s military capabilities and responding to recent attacks on commercial shipping.

It is also reported that more than 50,000 U.S. military personnel are currently deployed in the Middle East, ready to carry out combat missions.

Iran responded with missile strikes on Bahrain and Kuwait

In response, Iran launched missile strikes against Bahrain and Kuwait, according to TRT Haber.

In Bahrain, following the launch of Iranian missiles, an air raid alert was issued, and citizens and residents were urged to proceed to the nearest shelters and monitor official announcements.

In Kuwait, air defense systems were activated in response to missile strikes and drone attacks. The military urged the public to follow the instructions of the authorities, noting that the sounds of explosions may be related to the operation of air defense systems.

Read more: US launches new strikes on Iranian military sites, CENTCOM says