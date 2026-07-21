Russia launched massive attack on southern Ukraine: there are fatalities and dozens of wounded

Over the past day, Russian troops have launched massive strikes on the Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Mykolaiv, and Kherson regions. There have been fatalities, dozens of wounded, and widespread destruction of civilian infrastructure.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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Zaporizhzhia Oblast

The Zaporizhzhia Oblast suffered the heaviest attacks, with the occupiers launching 1,028 strikes against 54 settlements, according to Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

Specifically, Russian troops carried out 31 airstrikes, attacked the region with 713 drones, used multiple-launch rocket systems three times, and carried out 281 artillery strikes.

As a result of the shelling, one person was killed and 16 others were wounded.

Odesa Oblast

On the night of July 21, Russian troops continued their attacks on infrastructure in Odesa, according to Serhii Lysak, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration.

According to preliminary information, no new casualties were reported.

Meanwhile, July 21 was declared a day of mourning in the city for three civilians who were killed as a result of a previous Russian strike on the city.

Mykolaiv Oblast

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces attacked the Mykolaiv region with Shahed strike drones and FPV drones, according to Heorhii Reshetilov, acting head of the Regional Military Administration.

In Ochakiv, two women, aged 48 and 55, were injured. One of them was hospitalized in moderate condition.

Administrative and office buildings, a bank branch, a retail store, a transformer substation, a power line, and a car were also damaged. In the Kutsurub and Ochakiv communities, FPV drones damaged a private home; there were no casualties.

Kherson Oblast

Kherson and more than 30 settlements in the region came under Russian fire, according to RMA Head Oleksandr Prokudin.

The occupiers shelled critical and social infrastructure, as well as residential neighborhoods. Two high-rise buildings, seven private homes, a store, and private cars were damaged.

As a result of the Russian attacks, 22 people were injured, including one child.

Read more: Russia attacked Odesa, Mykolaiv region, Kherson region, and Zaporizhzhia: there are fatalities and dozens of wounded